MassMu "Do the Mu!"—New Year Hats with Diane Boslett

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Diane Boslett will lead a free, family-friendly "Do the Mu" workshop at the Massillon Museum. Participants will decorate a fancy hat to celebrate the new year, including some resolutions to improve their lives. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. massillonmuseum.org

Info

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - MassMu "Do the Mu!"—New Year Hats with Diane Boslett - 2022-01-08 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MassMu "Do the Mu!"—New Year Hats with Diane Boslett - 2022-01-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MassMu "Do the Mu!"—New Year Hats with Diane Boslett - 2022-01-08 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MassMu "Do the Mu!"—New Year Hats with Diane Boslett - 2022-01-08 12:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

December 23, 2021

Friday

December 24, 2021

Saturday

December 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required