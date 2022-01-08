Diane Boslett will lead a free, family-friendly "Do the Mu" workshop at the Massillon Museum. Participants will decorate a fancy hat to celebrate the new year, including some resolutions to improve their lives. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. massillonmuseum.org
MassMu "Do the Mu!"—New Year Hats with Diane Boslett
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Thursday
-
