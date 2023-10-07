MassMu Halloween Party

Join us for this 18+ Halloween extravaganza at the Massillon Museum. We are thrilled to welcome the incredible Akron rock band Big Pop as our live music for the evening! Divine Harmony Performance Art will provide us with an exciting burlesque variety show sure to tantalize your spirit. Tarot readings and a drink ticket are also included with admission. Plenty of spine-chilling libations will be available at our cash bar, with light hors d’oeuvres as their delicious partner. We encourage our guests to dress up and will offer an extra surprise for those who select a ’90s-themed outfit because we are celebrating our 90th year at MassMu! Tickets are $30/member and $35/nonmember. Purchase tickets while supplies last at www.MassMu.org/Tickets.