MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening

to Google Calendar - MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening - 2018-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening - 2018-09-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening - 2018-09-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening - 2018-09-22 19:00:00

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

The 100-square-foot circus lot diorama will return to its space at the center of the gallery. It was hand-carved by Dr. Robert Immel, a Massillon dentist, primarily with dental tools, over a 50-year period. The surrounding walls and cases will be refreshed with a new selection of posters, photographs, figurines, drawings and paintings, and circus equipment. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 7-9 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

Info
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening - 2018-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening - 2018-09-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening - 2018-09-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening - 2018-09-22 19:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail