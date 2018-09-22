MassMu's Immel Circus Gallery Reopening

The 100-square-foot circus lot diorama will return to its space at the center of the gallery. It was hand-carved by Dr. Robert Immel, a Massillon dentist, primarily with dental tools, over a 50-year period. The surrounding walls and cases will be refreshed with a new selection of posters, photographs, figurines, drawings and paintings, and circus equipment. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 7-9 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org