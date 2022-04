Join us for Matt Jackson in The Rialto Living Room April 23rd at 5pm.

His third single, Find It Here starting bringing him commercial success after its debut on local radio station The Summit based out of Akron, Ohio. This led him to be feature in the Local Artist Spotlight for the 330 in spring of 2021. The next six months led to the official release of his debut album Better From Here, which was released on October 1, 2021.