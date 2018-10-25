Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Wood Hollow Metro Park 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236

Drop in for a self-guided scavenger hunt along Downy Loop Trail to search for various spooky and not-so-spooky items. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. 5-7 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
Wood Hollow Metro Park 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
