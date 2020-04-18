This is a free event especially for expectant families. Learn what to expect as you prepare for your little one and how Summa Health can help you every step of the way! There will be informational booths, free giveaways, games, raffle prizes, and light refreshments. The first 25 guests will receive a free Tervis sippy cup! Please register to attend.
Medina Baby Shower
Summa Health Medina Medical Center 3780 Medina Road, Medina, Ohio 44256
Wednesday
-
