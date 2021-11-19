Medina Candlelight Walk

Main Street Medina’s 37th annual Candlelight Walk features a community Christmas tree, visits with Santa Claus, holiday lights and decorations, local shopping and more. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. Free. facebook.com/mainstreetmedina

Events in The 330, Kids & Family
