Medina County Virtual Home & Garden Show

Medina County Home & Garden Show will still bring you some of the best local businesses specializing in home improvement, landscaping and more to help you with your project list. Only now, you'll be able to visit with representatives right from the comfort of your own home.

You can talk face-to-face with exhibitors with just the click of the button to Live Chat with them. It's a great way to do your comparison shopping to find the best company for your project.

You want new landscaping? You can talk with several landscapers to learn about their services, their strengths and pricing before you make your decision. No doing a Google search to find a landscaper and trying to set up an appointment. It's all right here - your one-stop shopping.

