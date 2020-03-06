Main Street Medina First Friday

Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Come out the first Friday of every month for an evening of shopping, dining, live music, pop-up art shows, performances and themed celebrations. Most stores are open until 8 p.m. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. 5-8:30 p.m. Free. mainstreetmedina.com

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, Sports, Theater & Dance, This & That
