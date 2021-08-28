Enjoy live music, local food and children’s activities throughout the day. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. facebook.com/mainstreetmedina
Medina Fest
to
Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Kids & Family
Thursday
-
