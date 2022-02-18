2022 Medina Ice Festival

This annual event, one of the largest ice festivals in Ohio, offers frozen fun for everyone. Now in its 27th year, the festival, produced and run by Elegant Ice Creations, will showcase over 100 ice sculptures sponsored by local businesses. Major sponsors include Main Street Medina, The City of Medina and Elegant Ice Creations. The event takes place rain or shine, and all carvings are left on view throughout the weekend. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. mainstreetmedina.com