Medina Renovation Tour

Saturday, March 9, 2019

10am to 5pm

Make Cabinet-S-Top the first stop on The Renovation Tour held on Saturday, March 9th from 10am to 5pm. This free event will be a fun day of education, consulting with a designer regarding your project, giveaways and a special offer to tour attendees of $500 off your remodeling project of $10,000+.

Mini-seminars Cabinet-S-Top (1977 Medina Rd, Medina) will be hosting:

10:15am - Project Vanity: Get a sneak peek at the different designs and trends in bathroom vanities.

11am - Design Panel Q&A / Secrets to a Successful Renovation: "Ask our Experts" is a question and answer session with our Award-Winning Design Team. Bring your question…We'll answer them! We’ll also share our secrets to a successful renovation.

1pm - Islands...The Oasis of the Kitchen: Check out the new trends in kitchen island design, see if an island is for you, and find out what you should consider when installing an island.

1:45pm - Reface or Replace your Cabinets: Is cabinet refacing for you? Learn what options are available and what is the process and advantages of using Cabinet-S-Top to reface your cabinets

Plus a FREE gift and Special Offer for Renovation Tour Attendees only!!!

https://cabinet-s-top.com/events