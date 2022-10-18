What: Meditative Craft Workshop: Celebration & Creative Expression through a Personalized Calendar Block Creation

When: October 18, 2022 from 6:00-8:00pm

Where: Carve Your Own Path, Inc.

840 Rothrock Road, Suite 203

Copley, OH 44321

Cost: $30.00 includes one personalized make and take wooden block calendar.

Registration: Visit www.carvemypath.org/upcoming-events to register

Join us for a fun crafting workshop. Not just a craft, but bridging the gap between creativity and mental wellness.

Learn skills for being grounded and intentional, while making something unique. Combining fun crafting with mindfulness through intention and being present in the moment.

Create a full calendar with unique expression of important events in your life. Engage in self-care and community using various "days 'til" events and images. Use them as gifts, or your own personal home/office decoration.

Each registrant will make and take one wooden block calendar set using the materials provided. All crafting experience levels are welcome!

About the organization: Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit. Proceeds from our community education events and wellness workshops such as this one, go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment. We thank you for your support of our mission and vision.