Meet Mae West: Performed by Martina Mathisen

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

She shattered box office records and public sensibilities. Without her, we may have never met Cary Grant. Her one-liners scandalized the censors, yet made her an icon. Meet the woman behind the wit.

Promo video: https://youtu.be/imTpbxrT8pQ

Want to read all about Mae West? Try: https://encore.akronlibrary.org/iii/encore/record/C__Rb1353177__Smae%20west__P0%2C1__Orightresult__X6?lang=eng&suite=def

This program will be presented on Zoom. You will receive an e-mail with the participation link two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact Green Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

You may sign up in person at the library, by phone, or by registering on our website at akronlibrary.org

Talks & Readings
330-896-9074
