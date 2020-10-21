Meet Me at the Museum

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Summa Health and the Akron Art Museum have partnered to offer Meet Me at the Museum, a new program focused on promoting brain health in older adults by pairing art and activities.

Each quarterly session combines a learning exercise, memory exercises and an opportunity to experiment with different art materials. Upcoming Meet Me at the Museum programs explore themes such as collaboration, meditation, brain exercise through puzzles and expanding horizons through travel. Summa Health physicians and Akron Art Museum educators leas each session.

October 21

Unfamiliar Surroundings: Travel through Art

This program is free and open to all. Registration is required.

Register at summahealth.org/meetme.

