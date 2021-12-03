Meet Me at the Museum: Unfamiliar Surroundings: Travel through Art

In collaboration with Summa Health, the Akron Art Museum is hosting “Meet Me at the Museum,” a program for those of at least 60 years of age and designed to promote brain health by pairing art experiences with wellness education. Each session combines a learning exercise, memory exercise, and an opportunity to experiment with art materials or processes. Each session will include an educational program, led by Summa Health physicians and an art program, led by Akron Art Museum educators Per Summa Health, participants are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated to attend. Masks will be required.