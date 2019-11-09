The deal was struck. The loan terms signed. Default comes with a lethal price, and now Antonio can’t pay up. Will mercy or retribution win out? The Merchant of Venice is a potent mix of suspense, romance, and courtroom drama rife with moral complexities. Join the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program’s Class of 2020 as they take on Shakespeare’s most provocative tale of money, privilege, and prejudice.
The Merchant of Venice
Helen Rosenfeld Lewis Bialosky Lab Theatre 1407 Euclid Ave., Akron, Ohio 44115
