Meredith Willson's “The Music Man”

This is the funny and romantic story of fast-talking salesman Harold Hill who arrives in River City, Iowa, to con the townspeople and hurry off with their money. But he doesn't count on falling for the town librarian in the process. Porthouse Theatre, 3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $26-$42. For tickets and showtimes, visit kent.edu/porthouse.