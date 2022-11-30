Merry Mingle

5th Annual Holiday Charity Networking Event

Join AAF-Akron, National Sales & Marketing Executives (NSME) and the Akron Area Chapter of the American Public Relations Society of America (PRSA Akron) for our annual holiday networking event to benefit Limitless Ambition.

Limitless Ambition uses creative approaches to help girls and young women overcome boundaries to their success. Built and led by women, the nonprofit preserves and promotes the visions of emerging women who have been discouraged from pursuing their goals. By providing resources, training, and support, they assist these women in developing limitless ambitions. They are staffed by hardworking, sincere women who have seen how important these support structures are.

6:30pm

Brief presentation by Limitless Ambition

TICKETS

$10/person (you don’t have to be a member of any of the hosting organizations to attend)

Association members receive $1 off drinks.

All ticket sales and a portion of food and drink sales benefit Limitless Ambition.