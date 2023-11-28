Merry Mingle on Giving Sue's Day

Join AAF-Akron and the National Sales & Marketing Executives (NSME) for our 6th annual holiday party with heart to benefit the Susan B. Kosich Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its purpose is to help future leaders of the local marketing industry.

Susan Kosich, a beloved salesperson at Oliver Printing & Packaging Co., was a long-standing member and supporter of AAF-Akron. She provided years of support services to the local advertising industry.

The purpose of the memorial fund is to establish a scholarship, the Susan B. Kosich Endowed Scholarship for Marketing Communications, that will benefit Northeast Ohio college students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in a communications-related field.

Tickets

$20 professionals

$10 students

All ticket sales benefit the Susan B. Kosich Charitable Fund.

Can’t attend? Help create a lasting legacy for students. Consider giving to the Susan B. Kosich Charitable Fund. This nonprofit will fund the Susan B. Kosich Scholarship for Marketing Communications. Once endowed, the scholarship will be open to all sophomore, junior and senior college students in Northeast Ohio pursuing a bachelor’s degree in a communications-related field. All contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.