Fourth Annual Holiday Charity Networking Event

Visit Santa before he gets too busy!

Join AAF-Akron, AMA NEO, NSME and PRSA Akron for our annual holiday networking event.

All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve.

Food Stations | Cash Bar | 50/50 Raffle | Gallery of Kid Club art for sale

5 - 6 pm Check out the food stations, meet new friends and visit Santa!

6 pm Presentation by the Youth of the Year.

The Youth of the Year Program is the premier youth recognition program for Club members. It is a year-round tool for fostering young people’s focus on leadership, character and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles.

6:30 - 7:30 pm Meet, drink and be merry. Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. A gallery of art, created by Boys & Girls Club members, will be for sale. Items include drawing, painting, collages, mixed media and more.

7:30 pm Raffle and gallery of art winners announced (winners must be present and pay for items that night)

$10 Cover Charge

Event is open to all. You do not have to be a member of any of the hosting organizations to participate.

Registration deadline: Nov. 15

Special thanks to our Merry Mingle Event Print Partner: Northern Ohio Printing