Merry Mingle

to Google Calendar - Merry Mingle - 2019-11-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Merry Mingle - 2019-11-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Merry Mingle - 2019-11-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Merry Mingle - 2019-11-21 17:00:00

Tangier Restaurant 532 W. Market, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44303

Fourth Annual Holiday Charity Networking Event

Visit Santa before he gets too busy!

Join AAF-Akron, AMA NEO, NSME and PRSA Akron for our annual holiday networking event.

All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve.

Food Stations | Cash Bar | 50/50 Raffle | Gallery of Kid Club art for sale

5 - 6 pm Check out the food stations, meet new friends and visit Santa!

6 pm Presentation by the Youth of the Year.

The Youth of the Year Program is the premier youth recognition program for Club members. It is a year-round tool for fostering young people’s focus on leadership, character and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles.

6:30 - 7:30 pm Meet, drink and be merry. Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. A gallery of art, created by Boys & Girls Club members, will be for sale. Items include drawing, painting, collages, mixed media and more.

7:30 pm Raffle and gallery of art winners announced (winners must be present and pay for items that night)

$10 Cover Charge

Event is open to all. You do not have to be a member of any of the hosting organizations to participate.

Registration deadline: Nov. 15

All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve.

Special thanks to our Merry Mingle Event Print Partner: Northern Ohio Printing

Info

Tangier Restaurant 532 W. Market, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44303 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Parties & Clubs
330-990-9426
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Merry Mingle - 2019-11-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Merry Mingle - 2019-11-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Merry Mingle - 2019-11-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Merry Mingle - 2019-11-21 17:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 24, 2019

Friday

October 25, 2019

Saturday

October 26, 2019

Sunday

October 27, 2019

Monday

October 28, 2019

Tuesday

October 29, 2019

Wednesday

October 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail