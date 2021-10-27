Jump into creation stations designed with the messiest kids in mind. Each session is a new adventure with freedom to explore, investigate, and play with various materials, techniques, and textures. Dress for a mess and artistic success. Art smocks provided. Recommended for ages 2–5. Registration required. FREE for members/$15 non-members.
Mess Makers
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Kids & FamilyRanger for a Day
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: