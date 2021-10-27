Mess Makers

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Jump into creation stations designed with the messiest kids in mind. Each session is a new adventure with freedom to explore, investigate, and play with various materials, techniques, and textures. Dress for a mess and artistic success. Art smocks provided. Recommended for ages 2–5. Registration required. FREE for members/$15 non-members.

akron art museum
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
