Michael Stanley & The Resonators, with special guests Marti Jones & Don Dixon% Stanley is American singer-songwriter, musician, and radio personality whose brand of heartland rock was popular in Cleveland and around the American Midwest in the 1970s and 80s. Jones and Dixon have been performing together for over 30 years, creating 24 albums during that time. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 8 p.m. $55-$85. cantonpalacetheatre.org