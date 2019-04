First Wednesday of the Month

Anytime: 10:00-12:00

Cost: Free with museum admission

Calling all Northeast Ohio area Mothers! We’ve got your breakfast covered. Once you drop your school-aged children off at school, bring your babies and pre-schoolers to the museum to enjoy some awesome playtime while you meet other moms. Daddies, nannies and caregivers are welcome, too!

Pre-registering is recommended so we have breakfast for everyone.