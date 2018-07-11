Middlebury Wednesdays

to Google Calendar - Middlebury Wednesdays - 2018-07-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Middlebury Wednesdays - 2018-07-11 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Middlebury Wednesdays - 2018-07-11 16:00:00 iCalendar - Middlebury Wednesdays - 2018-07-11 16:00:00

The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304

The Well Community Development Corporation in collaboration with Asian Services In Action - ASIA presents Middlebury Wednesdays!

On six Wednesdays over the summer, we invite you & your family to come grocery shop at the Hapi Fresh Farmer's Market, check out local food trucks, & breweries, listen to music at Compass Coffee, and gather together as friends & neighbors!

The event will take place from 4 pm - 7 pm in the back lot.

**The Hapi Fresh Farmers Market accepts SNAP, Ohio Direction Card, WIC Vouchers, Senior Vouchers, Cash, Check, Debit/Credit.

**In addition to these events, the Hapi Fresh Farmers Market will be set up every Wednesday (4-7 pm) and Saturday (9 am - 1 pm) from June 27- September 29 at the same location.

Food Trucks- A Twist of Leona

Brewery- R. Shea Brewing

Music- JJ

Info
The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
330.815.1062
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Middlebury Wednesdays - 2018-07-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Middlebury Wednesdays - 2018-07-11 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Middlebury Wednesdays - 2018-07-11 16:00:00 iCalendar - Middlebury Wednesdays - 2018-07-11 16:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser