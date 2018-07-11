The Well Community Development Corporation in collaboration with Asian Services In Action - ASIA presents Middlebury Wednesdays!

On six Wednesdays over the summer, we invite you & your family to come grocery shop at the Hapi Fresh Farmer's Market, check out local food trucks, & breweries, listen to music at Compass Coffee, and gather together as friends & neighbors!

The event will take place from 4 pm - 7 pm in the back lot.

**The Hapi Fresh Farmers Market accepts SNAP, Ohio Direction Card, WIC Vouchers, Senior Vouchers, Cash, Check, Debit/Credit.

**In addition to these events, the Hapi Fresh Farmers Market will be set up every Wednesday (4-7 pm) and Saturday (9 am - 1 pm) from June 27- September 29 at the same location.

Food Trucks- A Twist of Leona

Brewery- R. Shea Brewing

Music- JJ