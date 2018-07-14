Midsummer’s Masquerade

to Google Calendar - Midsummer’s Masquerade - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midsummer’s Masquerade - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midsummer’s Masquerade - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Midsummer’s Masquerade - 2018-07-14 20:00:00

Fieldcrest Estate 1346 Easthill Street Southeast, North Canton, Ohio 44720

Come costumed and compete for prizes at this under-the-stars evening at Fieldcrest Estate. Enjoy music, dining and dancing, fun cocktails, small plates and more than a few impish surprises. Fieldcrest Estate, 1346 Easthill St. SE, North Canton. 8 p.m.-midnight. $28-$35. fieldcrestestate.com

Info
Fieldcrest Estate 1346 Easthill Street Southeast, North Canton, Ohio 44720 View Map
Costume Party, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Midsummer’s Masquerade - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midsummer’s Masquerade - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midsummer’s Masquerade - 2018-07-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Midsummer’s Masquerade - 2018-07-14 20:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 12, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Monday

July 16, 2018

Tuesday

July 17, 2018

Wednesday

July 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser