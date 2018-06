× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Harris-Stanton Gallery Akron is pleased to present this exhibition featuring the works of Akron's very own Nathan Prebonick, a graduate of the University of Akron and Myers School of Art. Pribonic is currently pursuing his MFA at the Rhode Island School of Design. Harris Stanton Gallery, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. For hours and details, visit harrisstantongallery.com