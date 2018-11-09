Midwest Nerdlesque Fest at the Tangier

Tangier's Cabaret 532 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio

Midwest Nerdlesque Fest is a nerdy burlesque festival whose mission is to bring a fun and geeky time that unites and promotes those nerd things we love. Nerdlesque means burlesque tributes to all things nerdy! Pop culture, movies, TV, comic books, gaming, or whatever makes you geek out. Midwest Nerdlesque Fest is an inclusive festival which welcomes all people and strives to help promote visibilty of marginalized folks, particularly in the nerdlesque community. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show to follow at 8:00 p.m.

Tangier's Cabaret 532 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
