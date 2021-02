The last week of Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes (and of February!) calls for celebration and focus.

Tuesday, February 23 at 7:00 pm: features Akron coffee shop Compass.

Wednesday, February 25 at 7:00 pm: Dakarai Akil shows his ‘Day in the Life’ as a visual artist.

Thursday, February 26 at 7:00 pm: closes out the month with recorded gallery performances from Alba Trio and Mourning [A] BLKstar.