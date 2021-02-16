The Akron Art Museum's annual winter concert series, which is virtual this year, enters its second week, featuring Crafty Mart, painter Bianca Fields, musician Uno Lady and band Oregon Space Trail of Doom. 7 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org/midwinter-blues
Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Zap
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Sizzle
-
Friday
-
Business & Career Events in The 330 Moving ConnectionsAkron Urban League Young Professionals Join Week
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330"Say It Loud"
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkRock the Foundation Sweet 16
-