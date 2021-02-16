Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Zap

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

The Akron Art Museum's annual winter concert series, which is virtual this year, enters its second week, featuring Crafty Mart, painter Bianca Fields, musician Uno Lady and band Oregon Space Trail of Doom. 7 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org/midwinter-blues

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Zap - 2021-02-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Zap - 2021-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Zap - 2021-02-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Zap - 2021-02-16 19:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Fall 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 11, 2021

Friday

February 12, 2021

Saturday

February 13, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail