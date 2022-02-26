Midwinter Tunes

Break the midwinter blues with a free, one-day celebration of music and community in Akron. The Museum’s music fest features musical acts, visual artists and community partners all hailing from Northeast Ohio. Music, ice carving, food trucks and festive lighting will add spark to the wintry skies outside, while pop-ups and activities are bound to warm up the evening inside. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 4-8 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org
