The Museum’s Midwinter Tunes features musical acts, visual artists, and community partners all hailing from Northeast Ohio. This year’s one-day celebration will be hosted across the Museum’s Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, Beatrice Knapp McDowell Grand Lobby, and galleries. Music, ice carving, a food truck, and festive lighting will add spark to the wintry skies outside, while community partner and vendor pop-ups and activities are bound to warm up the evening inside. The day will include a special celebration of the new exhibition Responsibility to Reveal: 30 Years of the Knight Purchase Award for Photographic Media with pop-up tours.
Music Schedule
4:00–4:30 pm: The Buffalo Ryders (Homegrown riffs with raw blues influence)
4:30–5:00 pm: Lea Marra & The Dream Catchers (Folk-pop wearing Bluegrass perfume)
5:00–5:30 pm: Matt Kurtz (Hazy, lo-fi, folk-rock)
5:30–6:00 pm: Chanelle Kazadi (Rustbelt trip-hop with a snap snare)
6:00–6:30 pm: The Katy (Indie soul trio with sweet vocals at the helm)
6:30–7:00 pm: MuAmin Collective (Lyric-heavy, conscious rap with neo-soul infusion)
7:00–7:45 pm: Nathan-Paul + The Admirables (Brassy, jazzy soul funk)
OUTSIDE
Large, heated tent with music starting every hour
Ice carving by Ron White
Fabi’s Taco Truck
Nightlight Cinema pop-up film
Outdoor bar
INSIDE
Music every half hour with Akron Recording Company
Crafty Mart mini market
360 Photo Booth from OH SNAP Photo Lab
Nightlight Cinema
Chef Gina’s Bakery
Elizabeth’s Bookshop & Writing Centre
Public opening of Responsibility to Reveal: 30 Years of The Knight Purchase Award for Photographic Media
Indoor Bar