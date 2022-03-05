The Museum’s Midwinter Tunes features musical acts, visual artists, and community partners all hailing from Northeast Ohio. This year’s one-day celebration will be hosted across the Museum’s Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, Beatrice Knapp McDowell Grand Lobby, and galleries. Music, ice carving, a food truck, and festive lighting will add spark to the wintry skies outside, while community partner and vendor pop-ups and activities are bound to warm up the evening inside. The day will include a special celebration of the new exhibition Responsibility to Reveal: 30 Years of the Knight Purchase Award for Photographic Media with pop-up tours.

Music Schedule

4:00–4:30 pm: The Buffalo Ryders (Homegrown riffs with raw blues influence)

4:30–5:00 pm: Lea Marra & The Dream Catchers (Folk-pop wearing Bluegrass perfume)

5:00–5:30 pm: Matt Kurtz (Hazy, lo-fi, folk-rock)

5:30–6:00 pm: Chanelle Kazadi (Rustbelt trip-hop with a snap snare)

6:00–6:30 pm: The Katy (Indie soul trio with sweet vocals at the helm)

6:30–7:00 pm: MuAmin Collective (Lyric-heavy, conscious rap with neo-soul infusion)

7:00–7:45 pm: Nathan-Paul + The Admirables (Brassy, jazzy soul funk)

OUTSIDE

Large, heated tent with music starting every hour

Ice carving by Ron White

Fabi’s Taco Truck

Nightlight Cinema pop-up film

Outdoor bar

INSIDE

Music every half hour with Akron Recording Company

Crafty Mart mini market

360 Photo Booth from OH SNAP Photo Lab

Nightlight Cinema

Chef Gina’s Bakery

Elizabeth’s Bookshop & Writing Centre

Public opening of Responsibility to Reveal: 30 Years of The Knight Purchase Award for Photographic Media

Indoor Bar