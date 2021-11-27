Mo’ Mojo: Jilly’s Eighth Anniversary Party

Always ready to start the party, this Akron-based world music band celebrates Jilly’s Music Room’s eighth anniversary. Groove to a blend of zydeco, reggae, funk, R&B, rock, Cajun and Americana as the group plays rubboard, sax, trumpet and accordion. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $5-$10. jillysmusicroom.com