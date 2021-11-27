Mo’ Mojo: Jilly’s Eighth Anniversary Party

to

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Always ready to start the party, this Akron-based world music band celebrates Jilly’s Music Room’s eighth anniversary. Groove to a blend of zydeco, reggae, funk, R&B, rock, Cajun and Americana as the group plays rubboard, sax, trumpet and accordion. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $5-$10. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Mo’ Mojo: Jilly’s Eighth Anniversary Party - 2021-11-27 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mo’ Mojo: Jilly’s Eighth Anniversary Party - 2021-11-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mo’ Mojo: Jilly’s Eighth Anniversary Party - 2021-11-27 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mo’ Mojo: Jilly’s Eighth Anniversary Party - 2021-11-27 20:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

November 18, 2021

Friday

November 19, 2021

Saturday

November 20, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required