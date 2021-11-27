Always ready to start the party, this Akron-based world music band celebrates Jilly’s Music Room’s eighth anniversary. Groove to a blend of zydeco, reggae, funk, R&B, rock, Cajun and Americana as the group plays rubboard, sax, trumpet and accordion. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $5-$10. jillysmusicroom.com
Mo’ Mojo: Jilly’s Eighth Anniversary Party
to
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
Thursday
-
Outdoor ActivitiesCelebration of Pets: Luminary Display
-
-
Theater & Dance"Brokers Without Borders"
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyMedina Candlelight Walk
-
-
Outdoor ActivitiesCelebration of Pets: Luminary Display
-
-
Theater & Dance"Brokers Without Borders"
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2021 STRONGSVILLE FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: