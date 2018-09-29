Formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington, Modest Mouse has become the indie rock gold standard by becoming one of the few bands capable of achieving massive popularity without sacrificing longtime fans. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $40-$60. akroncivic.com
Modest Mouse
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
