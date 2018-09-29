Modest Mouse

to Google Calendar - Modest Mouse - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Modest Mouse - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Modest Mouse - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Modest Mouse - 2018-09-29 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington, Modest Mouse has become the indie rock gold standard by becoming one of the few bands capable of achieving massive popularity without sacrificing longtime fans. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $40-$60. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Modest Mouse - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Modest Mouse - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Modest Mouse - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Modest Mouse - 2018-09-29 20:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail