× Expand Photo Credit to Sheila Stransky

Stan Hywet hosts this seventh annual event on the Great Meadow featuring more than 400 cars on display, including exotic sports cars, rare classics, vintage Ferraris, custom cars, music and entertainment, tours of the historic Manor House and more. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $6-$14. stanhywet.org