6/23-10/21 Moniker: Identity Lost & Found

In this powerful exhibition, the Massillon Museum has stepped in to record history and document it so that it can remain a part of railroad heritage for generations to come. The exhibit offers unprecedented exploration of mark-making and monikers, a grassroots movement that began in rail yards in the late 19th century and continues today. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org