Monte Carlo Night: The 2019 Weathervane Gala Fundraiser

St. Sebastian Parish School 500 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320

Gather for a very special night of delicious food, tempting drinks and amazing items up for bid in both a silent-auction setup as well as an exciting live auction. All proceeds benefit Weathervane Playhouse. St. Sebastian Parish, Zwisler Hall, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. 6-10 p.m. $100-$175. weathervaneplayhouse.com

St. Sebastian Parish School 500 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320
