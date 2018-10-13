Monthly Game Night at Akron Makerspace

The second Saturday of every month is Game Night at Akron Makerspace. Enjoy retro video games, tabletop and card games. You are welcome to bring any games or snacks you want to share, and you can bring your own beverage. Pizza is available to share. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7 p.m.-Midnight. Free. akronmakerspace.org