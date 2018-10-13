The second Saturday of every month is Game Night at Akron Makerspace. Enjoy retro video games, tabletop and card games. You are welcome to bring any games or snacks you want to share, and you can bring your own beverage. Pizza is available to share. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7 p.m.-Midnight. Free. akronmakerspace.org
Monthly Game Night at Akron Makerspace
Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Hunchback of Notre Dame: A Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & ThatTrick-or-Treat Ladies Night Out
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMurder in the Mansion
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMurder in the Mansion
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSchool Break Day Camps: Harry Potter Fun
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Hunchback of Notre Dame: A Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSuperhero Weekend
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Outdoor Activities Sports This & ThatAkron-Canton Airport 5K “On the Runway”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Flora & Ulysses”
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor ActivitiesOne of A Kind Pet Rescue Chase Your Tail 5k Run/Walk
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatApex Predators Hike
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDecennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatJesus Culture ”Living with Fire” Tour
-
Tuesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDecennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-