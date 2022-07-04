Monumental Fourth

Head to the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum for an evening of entertainment from En-Rich-Ment, the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps and the Bluecoats Alumni Corps, followed by a fireworks show that starts at 9:50 p.m. McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 7:30-9:50 p.m. cantonohio.gov