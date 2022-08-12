You’re invited for an evening of family-fun! Enjoy LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCK RALLY, ARTISAN Vendor Booths and MORE! From the race excitement of G.L.O. 5K to the dazzling burst of a FIREWORKS display, THERE’S SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE!
Moonlight Market & G.L.O 5K
to
Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
