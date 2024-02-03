A Morning with Jackie Bennett, Author of The Writer’s Garden: How Gardens Inspired our Best-Loved Authors

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Saturday, February 3 at 10 a.m. for a virtual author event with Jackie Bennett, who will discuss her book The Writer’s Garden. Bennett’s book sheds new light on some of literature’s greatest works, offers rare glimpses into the lives of literary giants from Tolstoy to Agatha Christie, and showcases the gardens in which these writers spent their time. This program is endowed by the Friends of the Hudson Library in honor of Eunice Friedman.

Gardens hold a special place in many authors' lives. For Beatrix Potter, Hill Top house was made possible by the newfound freedom and wealth that a literary career can bring; for Sir Walter Scott, laying out his garden at Abbotsford was a way of distracting himself from mounting debts. In this book of 18 gardens and 20 writers, the author examines how the poet, writer, novelist derived a creative spirit from their private garden, how they tended and enjoyed their gardens, and how they managed their outdoor space.

Jackie Bennett is a former editor of The Garden Design Journal, the English Garden Magazine, and Gardening with the National Trust. She began her career in television, producing gardening and natural history programs before becoming a full-time writer. Her books include The Wildlife Garden Month by Month, The Cottage Garden, and Wild About the Garden. She runs writing workshops for the Society of Garden Designers and for the Cambridge and Oxford Botanic Gardens.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation a day before the program begins.