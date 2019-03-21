Morse Code Bracelet Workshop

From plastic buttons and beads to sisal and feathers, Nick Cave takes everyday art supplies and configures them in new and fantastic ways. Bring your bestie to this interactive tour and hands on workshop and create a Morse code message bracelet while delving into the messaging and movement in Nick Cave’s work. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $10-$15. akronartmuseum.org