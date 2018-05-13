Mother’s Day 5K

Run, jog or walk to celebrate Mom at this annual 5K to benefit the Summit Metro Parks Foundation. Jogging strollers are welcome on race day. Pet spectators are welcome but not allowed on the course. Registration is required. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 8-10:30 a.m. $35-$45. summitmetroparks.org.