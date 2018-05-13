Mother’s Day at Akron Zoo

Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Treat Mom and Grandma to a special day at the zoo. All mothers and grandmothers receive free admission. Regular admission rates apply. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $9-$12; Free for members. akronzoo.org

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
