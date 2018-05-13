Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Moms are invited to spend their special day on the estate with family and friends. Moms receive a complimentary admission (accompanying family members pay regular admission) that includes a self-guided tour of the Manor House, the Corbin Conservatory, the Gate Lodge, Playgarden and the gardens and grounds. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $6-$15. stanhywet.org