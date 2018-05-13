Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

to Google Calendar - Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 2018-05-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 2018-05-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 2018-05-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 2018-05-13 10:00:00

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Moms are invited to spend their special day on the estate with family and friends. Moms receive a complimentary admission (accompanying family members pay regular admission) that includes a self-guided tour of the Manor House, the Corbin Conservatory, the Gate Lodge, Playgarden and the gardens and grounds. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $6-$15. stanhywet.org

Info
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Home & Garden
to Google Calendar - Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 2018-05-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 2018-05-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 2018-05-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 2018-05-13 10:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser