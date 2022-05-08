All mothers and grandmothers can enjoy free admission on Mother’s Day. Parking rates apply. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$9. akronzoo.org
Mother's Day at the Zoo
to
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
