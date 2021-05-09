Mother's Day

Take a family trip to the Akron Zoo on Mother's Day, when all moms and grandmas get free admission. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free mothers, $13 other adults. akronzoo.org

Kids & Family
