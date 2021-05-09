Mother's Day

to

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Visit Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens on Mother’s Day, when all moms get in for free, and browse jewelry, apparel and more at Molly’s Shop. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free mothers, $15 other adults. stanhywet.org

Info

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Mother's Day - 2021-05-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mother's Day - 2021-05-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mother's Day - 2021-05-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mother's Day - 2021-05-09 10:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

May 6, 2021

Friday

May 7, 2021

Saturday

May 8, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail