Visit Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens on Mother’s Day, when all moms get in for free, and browse jewelry, apparel and more at Molly’s Shop. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free mothers, $15 other adults. stanhywet.org
Mother's Day
to
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Kids & Family
