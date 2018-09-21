Moths of Ohio

to Google Calendar - Moths of Ohio - 2018-09-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moths of Ohio - 2018-09-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moths of Ohio - 2018-09-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Moths of Ohio - 2018-09-21 19:30:00

Sand Run Metro Park, Shady Hollow Pavilion 1750 Sand Run Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join a naturalist to learn about and view these fascinating insects. After a short indoor presentation, we will head outside to see which marvelous moths have been attracted to our lights and sheets. Bring a flashlight and camera. Sand Run Metro Park, Shady Hollow Lodge, 1750 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 7:30-10 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
Sand Run Metro Park, Shady Hollow Pavilion 1750 Sand Run Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Moths of Ohio - 2018-09-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moths of Ohio - 2018-09-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moths of Ohio - 2018-09-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Moths of Ohio - 2018-09-21 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail