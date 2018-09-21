Join a naturalist to learn about and view these fascinating insects. After a short indoor presentation, we will head outside to see which marvelous moths have been attracted to our lights and sheets. Bring a flashlight and camera. Sand Run Metro Park, Shady Hollow Lodge, 1750 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 7:30-10 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Moths of Ohio
Sand Run Metro Park, Shady Hollow Pavilion 1750 Sand Run Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44313
