Round eight of the MotoAmerica series is again scheduled for August 24-26 at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. This event marks the second time that MotoAmerica will visit the new 2.8-mile, 19-turn road course after a highly successful debut there last year. Riders, crews and spectators were enamored with the new track and are looking forward to going back for more. Pittsburgh International Race Complex is situated on a 400-acre complex located 45 miles northwest of Pittsburgh in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

For more information on the MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh, visit www.motoamerica.com/pittsburgh.