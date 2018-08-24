MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh

to Google Calendar - MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh - 2018-08-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh - 2018-08-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh - 2018-08-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh - 2018-08-24 08:00:00

Pittsburgh International Race Complex 201 p 201 Penndale Road, Pennsylvania 16157

Round eight of the MotoAmerica series is again scheduled for August 24-26 at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. This event marks the second time that MotoAmerica will visit the new 2.8-mile, 19-turn road course after a highly successful debut there last year. Riders, crews and spectators were enamored with the new track and are looking forward to going back for more. Pittsburgh International Race Complex is situated on a 400-acre complex located 45 miles northwest of Pittsburgh in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

For more information on the MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh, visit www.motoamerica.com/pittsburgh.

Info
Pittsburgh International Race Complex 201 p 201 Penndale Road, Pennsylvania 16157 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh - 2018-08-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh - 2018-08-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh - 2018-08-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh - 2018-08-24 08:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 12, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Monday

July 16, 2018

Tuesday

July 17, 2018

Wednesday

July 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser